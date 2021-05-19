Bikie bloodshed: the bodycount of the gangland wars

They fell into gang life and their dangerous lifestyles led to a premature end. These are the NSW bikies who lived fast and died young.

BASSIL HIJAZI

Bassil Hijazi was shot while smoking a bong in a car park.

Comanchero bikie Bassil Hijazi was just 19 when he was killed in a hail of bullets as he sat in a parked car smoking bongs with a friend at a Bexley public car park in 2013.

In 2018, Joseph Gatt, 28, was sentenced to at least 21 years behind bars for taking part in the slaying which saw the teenager hit twice in the neck and chest by bullets.

A severely injured Hijazi managed to stumble down the street before collapsing.

Two weeks before his death, Hijazi miraculously survived death when his car was sprayed by bullets in Prince St in Bexley.

MICHAEL 'RUTHLESS' DAVEY

Slain Rebel Bikie Michael Davey, also known as 'Ruthless', was killed in Kingswood.

Jailed for manslaughter at just 17, Michael 'Ruthless' Davey's underworld life finally caught up to him at age 30.

The Rebels bikie got a call on his mobile in March 2016, telling him to go outside where he was shot dead in the driveway of his Kingswood home in western Sydney.

"I came into this world kick'n n scream'n while covered in some1 elses's blood, no I'm not afraid of leaving the same way", his Instagram profile read, alongside a gun and explosion emoji.

Davey had escaped injury during a shooting at a shopping centre the previous year.

MICK HAWI

Mick Hawi (right) with his wife, Christina Gonzales.

The 37-year-old former national president of the Comanchero outlaw bikie gang was ambushed by two armed men while sitting in his black Mercedes outside Rockdale Fitness First in February 2018.

Mick Hawi became Comanchero national president aged just 22, and oversaw the gang's bloody feud with the Hells Angels.

That feud culminated in a notorious brawl at Sydney airport, during which Hawi bludgeoned to death his former school mate, Anthony Zervas.

Hawi was found guilty of murder, but has his conviction torn up on appeal and was released from jail in 2015 after serving time for the lesser charge of manslaughter.

This burnt out Silver Mercedes-Benz was used in the murder of Mick Hawi.

Hawi never rejoined the Comanchero after his release, but stayed friends with some of them, and worked in the construction industry, where the gang has a major presence.

Only clean-up man Ahmed Doudar has been jailed in relation to Hawi's murder, after admitting he destroyed one of the cars used in the ambush.

A Supreme Court judge said the killing was "well planned", "horrifying" and a "dangerous … public execution".

Prosecutors alleged Yusuf Nazlioglu was the gunman and Jamal Eljaidi was a getaway driver, but both were acquitted of murder charges.

Hawi's wife, Christina Gonzales said after the duo's acquittal: "This has destroyed us. Where is the justice?"

HAMAD ASSAD

The funeral of Hamad Assaad at Lakemba Mosque in Sydney's west. Picture: John Feder/The Australian

Hamad Assaad was shot dead in 2016 in broad daylight by at least two gunmen in the driveway of his Georges Hall home at the age of just 29.

At the time, he was a key suspect in the murder of underworld figure Walid Ahmad.

In 2019, plumber Osama Hawat was found not guilty of Assad's murder.

He was never accused of being one of the two shooters or the getaway driver of the black Audi SQ5 which raced up to Assaad's property that morning.

The jury were told those people had never been identified, although Kemel "Blackie" Barakat was later identified as a suspect.

TEVITA DAUNIBAU AND DARREN WALLACE

Tevita Daunibau killed Rebels bikie Darren Wallace at a Shell service station in Picton on December 9, 2015

Rebels bikie Tevita Daunibau, 31, executed the gang's sergeant-at-arms Darren Wallace, 32, in front of stunned witnesses at a service station before fleeing to a nearby Picton creek and shooting himself dead in 2015.

A row over "patching out" or quitting the Rebels motorcycle gang was believed to have been the motive for the murder-suicide.

Daunibau had served 12 years in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Australian armed forces before he was discharged with post-traumatic stress disorder, later joining the Rebels.

Wallace was described at the time as a "a big gentle giant''.

ADRIAN BUXTON

Adrian Buxton was gunned down outside his home in 2016.

Adrian Buxton, 31, was gunned down as he put the bins out at his Colyton home at night in 2016.

Buxton's wife and family were inside at the time. Police, who found a wounded Mr Buxton at the scene, said the men fled the Coral Pea Court home and were picked up by a car down the road.

Buxton had links to the Nomads bikie gang and his death was believed to be linked to two other shootings, including the fatal shooting of Antonio Hermiz at a playground in Wetherill Park in December 2016.

In April, police offered a million-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty admitted Mr Buxton was "no saint" but is concerned his killers could be linked to other shootings across the city.

"We believe there are five or more people involved in this incident and detectives are urging anyone with information about the identities of those involved, as well as the planning and aftermath to come forward," Mr Doherty said.

"It has been a long five years for Adrian's family and we remain hopeful that we can provide much-needed answers to his mother, wife and young son."

KEMEL 'BLACKIE' BARAKET

Hells Angel Kemel 'Blackie' Barakat, an enforcer for the Hamad family, was killed by unknown intruders. Picture: NETWORK TEN

Kemel Baraket had plenty of reasons for being "anal" about security.

The 29-year-old former Comanchero turned Hells Angels associate had been shot at, and was a suspected killer himself.

But the new locks on his home had been installed by a traitor, his friend Ahmed Jaghbir, who made a copy of the key, and gave it to Barakat's underworld enemies.

As Barakat lay in bed in the dead of night on March 10, 2017, four men crept stealthily into his Mortlake home before opening fire, killing him next to his stunned lover, Fatima Hage.

Jaghbir was last year found guilty of being an accessory before the fact to Barakat's murder.

The four masked intruders have not been caught.

PITASONI ULAVALU

Pitasoni Ulavalu was stabbed and killed in an altercation at Kokomo's nightclub in Canberra. Picture: 10 News First

The Canberra chapter president of the Comanchero outlaw bikie gang died after being stabbed in front of stunned onlookers at Kokomo's nightclub.

Ulavalu, 48, was on his first night out in public since a magistrate relaxed bail conditions which had previously kept him from being at licensed venues with fellow outlaw bikies.

Frederick Tuifua has pleaded guilty to Ulavalu's murder and to the stabbing of another bikie, Zachary Robb, while four other men have admitted to lesser charges over their roles in the bar brawl leading up to Ulavalu's death.

Ulavalu was no stranger to violence, having taken over as the gang's Canberra boss after a feud with former president Peter Zdravkovic, which saw four masked, armed Comanchero members storm Zdravkovic's home and set it alight.

