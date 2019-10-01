Bikie back in court 10 years after brawl

NOTORIOUS Gold Coast bikie enforcer Nick "The Knife" Forbes has fronted court for a second time over the now-infamous ballroom blitz more than a decade after the wild brawl occurred.

Forbes is a former member of the Finks bikie gang "terror team" who later joined the Mongols.

More than a decade ago, Forbes was sentenced for his role in the violent bikie brawl where three men were shot and three stabbed when members of the Finks attacked rival Hells Angels bikies in a packed Royal Pines Resort ballroom in 2006.

Television pictures of the violence that erupted at Royal Pines Resort in 2006.

The melee kicked off when Hells Angels were sitting ringside at a kickboxing tournament and a large group of rival Finks, including Forbes, arrived.

More than 1800 spectators watched on as warring bikies threw punches, chairs and glasses and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Then Fink member Christopher Hudson was shot in the back twice by a man who arrived with Forbes as retribution for defecting to the Hells Angels.

In 2008, a Brisbane District Court heard Forbes was furious with Hudson because he had stolen a sapphire from his parents, which he intended to pawn to fuel his drug addiction.

Nick ‘The Knife’ Forbes

Forbes was at the time sentenced to more than three years' jail for grievous bodily harm relating to his role in the melee but released on a suspended sentence after serving 18 months behind bars.

In 2011, he was arrested interstate over a wild melee in South Australia against the Hells Angels, which breached the suspended sentence.

He was released from custody in May this year before being extradited to Brisbane.

Forbes earlier this year narrowly avoided jail time after being caught with a litre of steroids and 13 ecstasy tablets in his home.

In September, he pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to two charges of drug possession dating back to June 2015 when police discovered the drugs at his home, claiming he had serious back issues and the steroids were used to help with the pain.

He was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment with immediate release.

Forbes today was ordered to serve the remaining two years of his sentence for the ballroom blitz but he was released on parole immediately.