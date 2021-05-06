Bikie associate among cricket star’s alleged kidnappers

A Comanchero associate and his brother were allegedly the hired muscle called in to help kidnap ­former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill over an alleged money dispute.

Richard Schaaf, 29, and his brother Frederick Schaaf, 27, were among four men arrested over the snatching of the former Test bowler from a street in Cremorne on Sydney's north shore on April 14. Police sources told The Daily Telegraph that Richard Schaaf was known to be a Comanchero bikie gang ­associate.

Stuart MacGill (far left) and his latest partner Maria O'Meagher (third from left), owner of Aristotle's Greek restaurant where the former cricketer worked. Picture: Supplied.

Marino Sotiropoulos, 46, the brother of MacGill's latest partner Maria O'Meagher, and Son Minh Nguyen, 42, also faced Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

Police will allege Banksia man Nguyen was the mastermind ­behind MacGill's alleged kidnapping. Court papers revealed police believe Sotiropoulos, whose sister Ms O'Meagher owns the Aristotle restaurant at Neutral Bay where MacGill works, allegedly helped Nguyen and the Schaaf brothers to grab the cricketer off the street.

MacGill, 50, was then allegedly driven across Sydney to a Bringelly property where police allege he was savagely bashed and threatened with a firearm.

After being held for an hour, MacGill was allegedly driven back across the city to Belmore and dumped.

Comanchero associate Richard Schaaf was arrested over the alleged kidnapping of MacGill on April 14. Picture: Supplied.

The Telegraph understands the frightened ex-cricketer called a taxi to take him to a hotel where he spent the next six days, before going to police.

He sustained minor injuries in the incident but didn't require medical care, police said.

There is no suggestion Ms O'Meagher had any involvement in the alleged crime.

Sotiropoulos, a builder from ­Kyeemagh, is charged with kid­napping and assault causing actual bodily harm, participating in a criminal group and supplying 2kg of cocaine between April 1 and May 4.

He appeared in court from a cell wearing a blue forensic jumpsuit.

His solicitor Abbas Soukie did not apply for his bail, citing a dispute over information contained in the court file.

Sotiropoulos will now remain behind bars on remand until he ­returns to court on May 12.

Solicitor Robert Daoud app­eared for the Schaaf brothers who both stand charged with participating in a criminal group, and kidnapping with assault causing actual bodily harm to MacGill.

Both brothers will remain ­behind bars until next Monday, when Mr Daoud indicated both will apply for bail.

Nguyen was charged with knowingly directing a criminal group's acts between April 1 and May 5 and participating as an accessory for the alleged kidnapping and assault of MacGill.

Lawyers Greg Gould (left) and Abbas Soukie outside Sutherland Court House. Picture: Jonathan Ng

He will also remain in jail on remand until Monday, when his solicitor Greg Goold indicated he would apply for bail.

According to court documents for both Nguyen and Sotiropoulos, they were involved in the alleged criminal group from April 1 until May 5 when they were arrested - which is the same time frame Sotiropoulos is alleged to have been ­involved in the large commercial supply of cocaine.

Nguyen has not been charged with any offences in relation to the alleged drug supply.

Briefs of evidence in all four ­matters have been ordered to be served by June 28.

MacGill was at his Cremorne home early on Wednesday morning before NSW Police detectives arrived at his unit block and took him away for further routine ­questioning.

Originally published as Bikie associate among cricket star's alleged kidnappers