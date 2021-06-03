Menu
Three senior members were arrested. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Bikie arrests over ‘extortion’: cops

by Erin Lyons
3rd Jun 2021 6:22 AM | Updated: 7:14 AM

Three senior bikie members have been arrested over the alleged attempted extortion of a Sydney shopkeeper.

A strike force was established in April this year to investigate the alleged extortion of the 45-year-old man by three members of the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

The incident occurred in Sydney’s northwest.

Detectives searched six homes across the city, including in Chatswood, North Richmond, North St Marys, Tregear, Bidwell, and Raymond Terrace early on Wednesday morning.

Three men were arrested and charged.

Police will provide more details later on Thursday.

More to come

