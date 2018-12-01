Bikes roared as temps soared on toy run

TOY RUN: Wayne Paton at the Gladstone Ulysses MC Christmas Toy Run 2018.

HEAT, haze and humidity didn't stop nearly 100 bikers from suiting up and joining the annual Ulysses MC Toy Run on Saturday.

As mid-morning temperatures soared, riders carrying gifts arrived at the Tondoon Gardens on brightly decorated bikes.

Salvation Army Corp Officer Kay Ford said the it was good to see so many riders getting into the spirit of the event.

""We've had good numbers this morning," she said.

"The Ulysses Club really get on-board, they're quite proud of supporting us."

All the gifts will be given to children in the Gladstone area.

"At this time of year people approach us wanting to help families doing it tough," Ms Ford said.

"The annual Toy Run is one part of our Christmas activities.

"We'll also be fund-raising at the Mayor's Carols next Friday night."

The annual Toy Run has been held since 1993.