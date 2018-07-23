Bikers turn out to support Bailey

SUPPORT: Members of the Stone family and bike riders gathered at Calliope's Railway Hotel for a pit stop on the Ride For Bailey. It helped raise money to aid Bailey Stone (inset) who is in recovery.

SUPPORT: Members of the Stone family and bike riders gathered at Calliope's Railway Hotel for a pit stop on the Ride For Bailey. It helped raise money to aid Bailey Stone (inset) who is in recovery. Mike Richards GLA220718RIDE

THE Gladstone community gathered together yesterday to raise vital funds to aid the recovery of teenager Bailey Stone.

Bailey received numerous injuries including a severe head injury when he was struck by a taxi in Brisbane on June 17.

The Gladstone State High School graduate and talented sports star is still in hospital at Brisbane where he was initially in the intensive care unit but is now in rehabilitation.

Motorcyclists gathered for the "Ride for Bailey” at Tondoon Botanic Gardens with the procession heading off at 10am before arriving for their first pit stop at the Bororen Hotel.

Calliope's Railway Hotel was next on the list, followed by the Mt Larcom Pub and finishing off at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Raffles were held at every stop and coupled with the minimum $10 donation for riders to participate, Ride For Bailey organiser Owe Gee estimates 50-60 bikes took part with at least $2000 raised.

Mr Gee became involved in setting up the charity ride through his partner being close to the Stone family.

"My missus came to me and said we should do a ride so we set it up,” he said.

"He's quite big in the footy community here and Gladstone knows him really well.

"He's in rehab at the moment so we just wanted to help him out.”

Almost 60 bikes turned out for the ride, which surprised Mr Gee considering it was organised at the last minute.

"We were meant to advertise it a bit earlier... This has only been promoted from (last) Wednesday,” he said.

"The reaction we've got from the Gladstone community has been really good.

"This money will go towards his rehabilitation so hopefully we can get him back on his feet.”

Members of the Stone family were present and wanted to thank the Gladstone Community, hospital and everyone who has been supporting Bailey's road to recovery.