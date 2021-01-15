Bikers shock reading after traffic crash
A Gladstone man involved in a traffic crash was almost three times over the legal drinking limit.
Police were called to a crash on October 4 last year at Ann Street, but on arrival couldn’t find anyone.
They later located Scott Michael Stanton-Cook who said he’d driven home on his motorbike and moved it from the collision to his home.
He provided a positive breath test and due to injuries he was taken to Gladstone Hospital.
Further tests showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.142.
Stanton-Cook pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.
The 32-year-old said he hadn’t driven since the accident.
He was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for eight months.
A conviction was recorded.
