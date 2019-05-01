Biker group bands together to give service donation

A GROUP of bikers have banded together to raise $1200 for Bundaberg's Edon Place.

The donation from members of Consolidated Bikers Association Australia comes after the Federal Government said they would not continue their small funding contribution towards the facility.

Service director of Edon Place Lyne Booth said without the funding they would be looking at donations for what was needed to help families in their time of need.

"We want for our families to be able to have an immediate response to when they've been affected by tapping into our emergency relief funds," she said. "We operate 24/7 and other services I know of only operate during business hours."

The organisation has a special place in the heart of CBA member Flame Howard who used the service many years ago. "I was there for a couple of weeks," Ms Howard said.

"I had nothing but the clothes on my back and the ladies took care of me, I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Edon Place, so we are absolutely honoured to be able to give back in a way."

Ms Booth said it was humbling to hear how Edon Place, which helps people during times of crisis, had helped so many in the region.