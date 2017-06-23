Bike store celebrates huge birthday with Gladstone family

HAPPY CELEBRATIONS: David and Sally-Anne McIntosh have owned Gladstone Bicycle Centre for a quarter of a century.

MOVING to Gladstone to escape the city so they could raise their children in a country town wasn't a move they thought would stick.

Expecting to stay two or three years, David and Sally-Anne McIntosh have been in Gladstone running their bicycle store for 25 years.

"The town was brilliant (when we first moved),” David said.

"It's a lovely country town, we had a good feeling.”

Although it was a rocky start taking over the bicycle store from the previous owners, David said they eventually gained the trust of their customers.

David said customers often told him they had only realised the store had new owners despite David having run the store for a few years.

"I've got customers that came to me on the first day I took over the shop, and they're still a customer with me now,” he said.

A bike mechanic by trade, David said the longevity of his business is because of his attention to customer service.

Gladstone Bicycle Centre has been in the same location for 51 years. Contributed.

"I don't look at customers like dollar terms,” David said.

"I don't put a price tag on them, instead I put a long- term friendship on the customer.”

While many Gladstone businesses are struggling, David said if he and his wife hadn't have bought the building years ago, they too would be struggling.

"If I was paying rent like some poor buggers, I'd be hurting too,” he said.

With bicycles in his blood, David said he had to be innovative to stay ahead of the industry.

"I'm a repairer not a replacer,” he said.

"I like making people happy ... it's a business to have a passion for, not to become a millionaire.”

Although David and Sally-Anne have owned the store for the last quarter of a century, David said the bike store had been in the same shop for since 1956.