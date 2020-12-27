Menu
A bike rider is in a serious but stable condition after a crash in Caboolture on Sunday afternoon.
Bike rider suffers critical head injury after crash

Matt Collins
27th Dec 2020 3:17 PM
A bicycle rider is in the hands of critical care paramedics following a serious crash in Caboolture on Sunday afternoon.

The rider suffered head injuries after the incident on King St just before 2pm on Sunday.

Driver suffers head injury after car hits tree

Huge blaze rips through Coast family's home

The patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It was unknown if a vehicle was involved or if the rider was wearing a helmet.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

