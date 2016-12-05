'Tough times': Truckload of treats for Gladstone kids

BIKEFUL: Matt and Clyde Luck head off on the Ulysses Christmas toy run.

THANKS to Gladstone's Ulysses Motorcycle Toy Run the Salvation Army was able to haul away a truckload of toys on Saturday to help over Christmas.

Ulysses club member Desley Twinner said 103 riders signed up for the 30km ride, which took riders from Tondoon Botanic Gardens, past Toolooa State High School, up Goondoon St, out to Kirkwood and eventually back to the gardens.

Mrs Twinner wasn't sure how many toys were collected in the end but she said the number of riders were down slightly from last year.

"We did about $1000 in ticket sales from our raffles but last year we probably did about $2000," she said.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and I know everyone after the ride said the police did a fantastic job this year."

The Ulysses Club has been donating toys since 1993 but Mrs Twinner said they were more special this year because of tough economic times.