Bike frenzy hits Gladstone as store sells 150+

Gladstone Bicycle Centre owner David McIntosh sold more than 150 bikes in six weeks and is now flat out with repairs and servicing as a cycling revolution hits Gladstone.

A CYCLING revolution has hit the region as bicycles sell like hot cakes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Gladstone Bicycle Centre selling more than 150 in just six weeks.

Owners David and Sally-Anne McIntosh said they sold out of almost their entire stock of bicycles, in a frenzy not seen in their 27 years in the shop.

“We have done extremely well, we sold more than 150 bikes in six weeks and we’ve never been so busy before,” he said

“I’ve got a list of about 60 customers who won’t go anywhere else and are happy to wait until the new models come through who have orders placed.

“Currently we have a good stock and good range of kids bikes, plus helmets, spares, accessories, tyres and more.

“We are sitting at July or into August when we will see all the shelves replenished with the full range of bikes.

With the sales explosion, a flurry of repairs and modification requests have followed.

“At the moment we have got over 30 bikes to do on our list and more come in every day,” they said.

“That is an increase of more than 10 per-cent on the usual amount.”

That gives Mr McIntosh the chance to pass on his wealth of knowledge to apprentice Dale Reilly.

“The good thing is it gives us the opportunity to focus on what we do as a bike shop, not just a retailer who sells bikes,” he siad.

“We are an old school bike shop, who sells the bikes, services the bikes and can fix or modify anything on a bike.”

Gladstone Bicycle Centre owner David McIntosh and apprentice Dale Reilly sold more than 150 bikes in six weeks during a Gladstone cycling revolution. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Mr McIntosh prides himself on the shop’s ability to provide a range of services.

“If you find a bike online, bring it to us and we can service it or put it together for you, plus if you buy a bike from a chain store in a box we can assemble it and adjust everything to suit the rider,” he said.

“Any bikes you have sitting around that might need a service or a revamp, we know everything is repairable at a price.

“In the past four weeks I have rebuilt many bikes that have sat around for years and done modifications to bikes.

“A guy from the Sunshine Coast came in and wanted his bike customised and I didn’t have the parts in stock so I made them, because that’s what you have to do sometimes in a regional town.

“And he’s rapt, he loves it.

“Another gentleman had a time-trial triathlon bike that I modified into a hybrid, making it much more comfortable for him, and he absolutely loves it, he’s over the moon with what a difference it has made.”

Service differentiates a retailer from a bike shop, Mr McIntosh, who has more than 40 years industry experience, said.

“We will do what ever is needed to keep our customers running, to keep them on the road and happy,” he said.

“Everyone who buys a bike gets 12 months parts warranty, manufacturer warranty on frames and forks and we offer free police engraving.”

For more information visit Gladstone Bicycle Centre on Facebook or call 07 4972 1142.