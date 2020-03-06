Biggest swim meet in Central Qld

SWIMMING: The best swimmers from 18 clubs across the Central Queensland Region will meet on Friday at the WWII Memorial Pool in Rockhampton.

It is the start of the 2020 McDonald’s Central Queensland Regional Swimming Championship that continues Saturday and Sunday.

The 40-strong Gladstone Gladiators outfit are ready to stake their claim.

Head coach Tom Fronek was happy with his squad’s preparation and hopeful for some excellent results.

“We have some talented young swimmers starting to come through and these events help them develop their confidence and gain valuable racing experience,” he said.

“Our more experienced swimmers are coming in off the back of successful State Sprints efforts and they should be able to hold on to this momentum and continue to perform.”

As the name suggests, this is the premier meet on the CQ Swimming calendar and an opportunity to showcase the region’s finest talent, with swimmers needing to make qualifying times to be eligible to compete in certain events.

The meet also provides opportunities to qualify for state and national events.

Siblings Isla, Max and Amelia Williams were keen to race for themselves and for the team.

In her first season of racing and first CQ Championship, Isla, 7, was loving the chance to step up to the blocks to race like her older brother and sister.

“I like backstroke the best because it’s my fastest stroke and my goal this weekend is to have fun with my friends and to chill in the waterpark when all my races are done,” Isla said.

Max was keen to race in the 200m individual medley.

“The IM is my favourite because we get to do all the strokes and I am aiming for a personal best in all my events,” he said. “The best part of CQ Championship for me is that when you get a gold medal, you know you are the fastest in CQ.

“Tom is a great coach and he motivates me to do my best but having my mates cheer me on is awesome too.”

Amelia said team events keep her motivated. “I love the relays because that’s when I swim my fastest.”

Racing is from 8am on Saturday and 9am Sunday.

