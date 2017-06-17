26°
Biggest morning tea raises huge amount for cancer

Emily Pidgeon
| 17th Jun 2017 4:14 AM
HELPING HAND: Cathy Hayter, Leonie MacCarthy, Ruby Smith, 12, Tracey Smith and Chantal Brassington held the Biggest Morning Tea for Relay For Life.
HELPING HAND: Cathy Hayter, Leonie MacCarthy, Ruby Smith, 12, Tracey Smith and Chantal Brassington held the Biggest Morning Tea for Relay For Life. Paul Braven GLA160617RELAY

A HUGE amount of money was raised for cancer research at Boyne Island yesterday.

A group of 40 people participated in a Biggest Morning Tea hosted by Tracey Smith and Chantal Brassington, who lent a helping hand.

Managing to raise $1500 for cancer research, Ms Brassington said it was an important cause close to everyone's hearts.

Cheryl Lobie, Sacha Jorgensen and Ce-anne Simmons.
Cheryl Lobie, Sacha Jorgensen and Ce-anne Simmons. Paul Braven GLA160617RELAY

"A little girl passed away from cancer a few weeks ago and she was seven years old,” she said.

"It's a big deal for us to get money out there and raise awareness, not only help for research but help families going through it.

"It hit the whole community really, really hard.”

Alysha Boucher with her son and Kirrily with her daughter Jazmyn, 4 and Jaxson Southall, 4.
Alysha Boucher with her son and Kirrily with her daughter Jazmyn, 4 and Jaxson Southall, 4. Paul Braven GLA160617RELAY

With an array of sweets and savouries that Ms Smith baked over the past few days, there were raffles and prizes to be won from about 20 local businesses who donated prizes.

With vouchers from everything, including dog grooming, Endota spa, McDonald's and Say Espresso, Ms Brassington said she was grateful for the support.

Ms Brassington and Ms Smith also have a Relay For Life team, The Shrinking Violets, who are still raising money.

Tanja Brown and Irene Schmid.
Tanja Brown and Irene Schmid. Paul Braven GLA160617RELAY
No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

