MORNING TEA: Debra Larkin, Jim Melling, Kerry Evans, Dave Walters, Philippa Walters and Jenny Cruikshank at Triumph Financial Planning's 2019 Biggest Morning Tea for Cancer Council.
News

Biggest Morning Tea a Triumph

Jessica Perkins
by
6th Jun 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S Biggest Morning Tea is one of the nation's most well-known and respected events held to raise funds for Cancer Council.

Yesterday, Triumph Financial Planning hosted its Biggest Morning Tea and paired it with a seminar on cyber security.

The team at Triumph decided to use the morning tea as an opportunity to raise money for Cancer Council and also educate their clients on cyber security measures - two issues that have impacted several of their clients.

Triumph Financial Planning owner and financial advisor Philippa Walters said cancer had impacted the lives of many of her clients and staff, whether first hand or by affecting someone they knew.

"It doesn't discriminate,” she said.

"The cause really is so close to so many people.”

About 30 people attended the morning tea at Triumph Financial Planning and the company raised about $900 for the Cancer Council through the event and online fundraising.

"We also wanted to assist many of our clients to increase their knowledge of cyber security and cyber safety and the scams and threats that are so often directed at older people in the community,” Mrs Walters said.

"We thought this was relevant to everybody and decided to back it with a great morning tea for a wonderful cause.”

Triumph's office administrator Amanda Wilson delivered the cyber security seminar.

Ms Wilson also helped Mrs Walters and her sister Helen Scarfe with baking food for the morning.

"We were really happy with the turnout,” Mrs Walters said.

"It's a small enough group that presenting was doable and it was friendly and intimate.”

The official date for hosting the Biggest Morning Tea was May 23, however people are invited to host one at any point throughout June.

