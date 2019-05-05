Menu
Robert Warren caught the largest Spanish mackerel on day one of the Boyne Tannum HookUp.
Biggest fish winner reveals secrets to hooking a great catch

liana walker
by
5th May 2019 5:00 AM
FIVE minutes might seem like a short time to reel a fish in, but when there's an almost 17kg fish on the line you're in for a fight.

With a 16.795kg Spanish mackerel Robert Warren won the biggest senior fish at the Boyne Tannum HookUp on Friday.

Mr Warren and his Reel Action team went to Rock Cod Shoal at 6am on Friday with a tub of big bait.

He returned with his winning catch at 2pm.

"It put up a hard fight,” Mr Warren said.

With some of his teammates boasting more than 15 years of HookUp experience, and plenty of other knowledgable fishers competing, Mr Warren didn't expect to land the biggest senior fish of the day.

"I thought it would have got knocked off easy,” he said.

Mr Warren remained tight-lipped on most of fishing secrets, but did offer this advice: "Have patience and go slow”

