‘Biggest ever’: 132 teams to play in CQ netball carnival

Young guns JRT Magic will be “ready and raring to go” when they hit the court at this weekend’s Sullivan’s Carnival, according to coach Tamara Dooley.

They will be among a record 132 teams nominated for the 39th edition of Rockhampton Netball Association’s annual event.

There will be two days of non-stop action on the 21 courts at Jardine Park, with 504 games played in junior and senior divisions.

RNA president Simone Hitchcock said it was wonderful to have so many teams involved, and it promised to be a fantastic weekend.

“It’s our biggest ever so we’re really happy,” she said.

“We have teams coming from all over - Blackwater, Biloela, Emerald, Curtis Coast, Cap Coast, Middlemount and Gladstone.

“There are strong numbers in the Junior E and Junior D divisions, with 27 and 25 teams respectively.

“I think the beauty of the carnival is that it caters for everybody.”

Teams play a round robin competition, with winners decided in each division and the Sullivan’s Trophy awarded to the team that finishes with the best goal average for the weekend.

JRT Magic, who play with the Capricorn Coast Netball Association, won the trophy last year and coach Dooley said they would love to claim it again this year.

“We were lucky enough to win it last year, which was very exciting for the girls,” she said.

“Hopefully we can come up with some good netball over the weekend which will put us up there and maybe, if they play their cards right, they might win it again.

“These girls have played together for about five years, so they’re like a well-oiled machine.”

Dooley said the Sullivan’s Carnival offered the opportunity to play against different opposition, something the players always enjoyed.

She said the team was strong across the court, with talent in every position.

“The girls love this carnival and they’re really looking forward to it,” Dooley said.

“The team spirit that the girls have created is great. They gel really well and play a fast, exciting game.”

The Sullivan’s Carnival starts at 9am Saturday and continues from 8am Sunday.