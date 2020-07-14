Bigger and better: Gladstone market event you can’t miss

EVERYONE’S favourite Gladstone markets are on again this Sunday at the Tondoon Botancial Gardens with a huge variety of stalls and entertainment.

Rotary Club of Gladstone midday market organiser Marguerite Dobrinin said following the COVID-19 heath restrictions, the markets were back every third Sunday of the month and were here to stay.

“Our first market after COVID-19 hit, was in June at the beautiful Tondoon Botanical Gardens and was a great success,” she said.

“So this will be the second market held in Gladstone since COVID-19 hit.

“Many locals attended our first market in June and enjoyed the beautiful weather and the wonderful venue.”

Since the pandemic hit, new stalls have joined in and the markets are growing.

“Our market is growing with many new stall holders joining the old favourites to create the best market around,” she said.

“There will be rules specific to COVID-19 safety in place.

“We ask all attendees to follow these simple rules, for everyone’s safety and enjoyment. “Rotarians and signage will be present to explain the requirements.”

Mrs Dobrinin said the markets featured a great variety of goods and produce for sale.

“From fruit and vegetables, to coffee and cakes, crafts and locally grown goodies as well as entertainment from local singers Jack Viljoen and Rob Hopkins,” she said.

“Come along and we will ensure you have a wonderful day out.”

To book a site please email community@rotarygladstonemidday.org.