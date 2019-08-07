Menu
The Bhangra Group from Gladstone's Indian Culture Community (GICC), at the Gladstone Multicultural Association Festival Day, at Gladstone Marina last year. Matt Taylor GLA020918MULTI
'Bigger and better': Annual festival at new location

liana walker
by
7th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
MONTHS of planning will come to fruition at the end of this month for the annual Gladstone Multicultural Festival.

Gladstone multicultural committee president Helena Sant said the free event was all about embracing the ideas of peace, unity, education and enjoyment.

"It's going to be bigger and better than ever at our new location,” Miss Sant said.

"There is a kids' zone, all-day entertainment with acts - that is first time at the MC Festival - and mouth-watering food from a variety of food vendors in our Taste of the World Food court.”

She said in previous years the event had attracted more than 7000 patrons and was a drawcard for tourists and residents.

This year will feature new entertainment, new food vendors and twilight markets along with a Chinese dragon performing throughout the day.

"The Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival develops and promotes the benefits and understanding of a multicultural community,” Miss Sant said.

"It also offers the opportunity for the promotion of the many companies, businesses and organisations and their services and benefits.”

Miss Sant thanked the Gladstone Multicultural Committee for its work since election in April, the event sponsors and the Gladstone Regional Council.

The event runs from 10am-8pm on Saturday, August 31, at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

