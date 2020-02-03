Menu
Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the site of a $1.7m upgrade and widening of Gladstone Monto Road between Nagoorin and Ubobo.
News

‘Big year’: Butcher ready to tackle 2020

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
QUEENSLAND parliamentarians will head back to the chamber today following the Christmas break.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it would be good to get back into the swing of things.

“With an election in October, it’ll be a big year for us all,” Mr Butcher said.

He said three to four pieces of legislation would be introduced today.

Mr Butcher said the budget, usually released early June, would be presented at the end of April this year.

“Hopefully we can get some good announcements and Gladstone can continue to get vital infrastructure,” he said.

He hoped financial decisions on significant projects like the solar farm would be made this year.

“Solar should start this year,” he said.

“We should see some jobs on the ground toward the end of the year and into next year.”

