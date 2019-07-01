Big wins to start Chanel's championship defence in Bundaberg

PUMPED: Chanel College coach Chris Andersen gives his team a rev up.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Chanel College have started in the best possible way after day one of the Confraternity Cup.

The 2018 reigning titleholders thrashed Unity College 16-0 in game one and then followed up with a 32-0 whitewash against St Anthony's.

Chanel's captain Nick Holmes was man of the match in the first game while half back Mathew Long was best afield against St Anthony's.

Coach Chris Andersen was delighted with the first two games.

"It was an awesome day of rugby league by Chanel College, displaying respect and sportsmanship throughout the day," he said.

"They managed to score 48 points and not concede any."

Gilroy Santa Maria is Chanel's next opponent at 10.10am tomorrow before the round of pool division games later in the day.

Updates can be followed on the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools website.