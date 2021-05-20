Big win for first home buyers

First home buyers trying to crack into the property market have been given a welcome boost with the Victorian government outlining a suite of tax cuts in the 2021-22 budget on Thursday.

Many first home buyers will pay less stamp duty, with those buying off the plan (that is purchasing a property before the build has been finished) able to save money with a stamp duty concession to temporarily increase to $1m.

The increased threshold will apply for contracts entered into from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023.

For new residential properties worth up to $1 million that have been on the market for less than 12 months, a new 50 per cent concession will apply for contracts entered into from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Many first home buyers will pay less stamp duty under the new state budget. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Daniel Pockett

Victorians buying new residential property worth up to $1m in greater Melbourne will get a concession of up to 100 per cent on stamp duty if the property has been unsold for more than 12 months.

But land owners and well-off homebuyers were targeted in Thursday’s state budget as the Victorian government moves to recover a $11.6bn deficit.

Stamp duty will be jacked up, with any homes worth $2m or more transferred after July 1 to face an extra 1 per cent on stamp duty.

At the moment, stamp duty is a maximum of 5.5 per cent for properties worth more than $960,000.

A special windfall gains tax will apply to rezoning of land from next July.

Property owners who receive a sudden influx of income of more than $50,000 will be taxed on the windfall at a rate of 50 per cent.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said the budget would help the economy grow. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Matray

The land tax hike, which would increase rates for large holdings worth more than $1.8m by at least 0.25 per cent, was the biggest revenue measure and will reap $1.5bn over four years.

BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said the proposed property tax increases “fairly targeted the very well-off homeowners and high-end developers reaping windfall gains from rezoning”, while the less well-off homeowners reaped the benefits.

“No one likes paying higher taxes, but dealing with the COVID crisis was very expensive for state and federal governments alike,” he said.

“Unless we simply pass on the bill to future generations though higher debt levels, someone somewhere in the community must pay a price.”

Court and traffic fines will increase by 10 per cent, or about $20 for the lowest-grade speeding offence, after being frozen during the worst of the pandemic.

Fees and charges, also frozen last year, would rise by the rate of inflation.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said the “key” was to “assist the economy grow”.

“There should be some premium stamp duty payments, broadly similar to what’s going in NSW … timing is everything and certainly at the moment the community needs us to focus on how we adequately resource their needs.”

Originally published as Big win for first home buyers