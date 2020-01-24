BIG WET: 70mm in three hours, BoM issues warning

Briffney Creek near Bunnings is flowing heavily after big rains January 24, 2020. Picture: Sam Reynolds

IT WAS a wet day across Gladstone today with 70mm of rain recorded at Awoonga Dam in three hours, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth said there was a decent amount of rain popping up around Gladstone, with a few thunderstorms around Rockhampton that had the potential to move south.

Between 9am-3pm, Gladstone Airport received 66mm of rain.

Mr Markworth expected rainfall totals to increase into the afternoon and overnight.

With such a downpour, creeks that laid dry last year were full and flowing.

Briffney Creek near Bunnings burst its banks, covering the footpath that runs behind Pillow Talk.

Mr Markworth said a “heavy cell” was resposible for stormy conditions this morning.

A storm left about 300 Ergon Energy customers without power.

The company’s Outage Finder listed South Gladstone, Gladstone, Calliope, Clinton and Mount Larcom as affected areas.

It said the loss of supply was due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

BOM issued a severe storm warning for the region around 3pm stating storms were likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Mr Markworth said more storms were predicted to form inland overnight.

He said there was a high chance storms would move towards the coast.

However, conditions could ease Sunday for a fairly dry Australia Day.

“It looks like conditions will ease quite considerably,” Mr Markworth said.

“There’ll be plenty of cloud around and a chance of light showers.”

He said cloudy conditions were expected across the state for most of the weekends and into early next week.

Temperatures are predicted to remain stable around 30C.