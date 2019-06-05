Big weekend of Gladstone Rugby League

RUGBY LEAGUE: It will be a big day of action at Albion Park on Saturday.

Gladstone Wallabys will host Calliope Roosters, Tannum Seagals and Hervey Bay with senior and junior matches from 8am to the division one men match between Wallabys and Roosters at 3pm.

Valleys take on Tannum in the other division one men's game at Valleys Oval on Sunday at 3pm.

Meanwhile The Cathedral College have set up a blockbuster clash in the next round of the Aaron Payne Cup after beating Rockhampton Grammar on Tuesday night.

TCC's next opponents are Mackay State High, and a win in that game will guarantee them a top four spot in the premier schoolboys competition.

That clash, along with all Round 5 fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be livestreamed on The Observer website. TCC coach Mick Busby said his side had plenty to work on in preparation for their double header in Mackay next week.

"Our first game is against Mackay State High and that right now is the most important game of the season for us,” he said. "We win that we're in the top four.”

Busby could take some positives from his team's 24-14 win over Grammar in a stop/start, see-sawing contest at Browne Park which also livestreamed on The Observer website. "The boys had plenty of enthusiasm and I was happy with our goal line defence for the majority of the match,” he said.

