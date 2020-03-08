Menu
District Governor Elect 2020 Adele Hughes and Wade Hughes.
Big weekend for Rotarians at President Elect Seminar

Cheryl Royal-Scott
8th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
ABOUT 175 past, current and present Rotary presidents elect, district officers and district governors visited Gladstone on the weekend for the organisation’s President Elect Training Seminar.

The event was held at the Oaks Grand Hotel and involved Rotary members from the Central Queensland area, covering from Hervey Bay to Mackay and inland to Longreach.

The official program started on Thursday for the College of Governors and board members.

Kerry and Roy Johnson
A welcoming barbecue was held on Friday night ­before the start of a full schedule on Saturday from 8am-4.30pm and yesterday from 8.30-11am.

A dinner of fellowship was held on Saturday night, with the special guest speaker district governor elect Andy Rajapakse, a recipient of Rotary International’s highest honour, the Service above Self Award.

Cheryl Royal-Scott and Andy Rajapakse
Each of the seven district training teams provided information, tools and resources that assisted the incoming presidents’ roles.

A total of 51 Rotary clubs were part of the seminar.

Adele Hughes will become district governor from July 1, taking over from current district governor elect Michael Buckeridge.

