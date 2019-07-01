Big week for Gladstone's junior hoops teams

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-14 boy's team has recorded one one win and three losses after the first two days of the State Championship in Townsville.

The side had its first win yesterday afternoon against Southern Districts Titans after two losses on day one against Caboolture Suns Red and Cairns Stingers.

Gladstone's Jake Dicton starred in yesterday's 55-45 win with 23 points and Rahul Captain shot 14.

Uili Lemalu chipped in with nine points.

Southern Districts raced to a 5-0 lead early before Gladstone reeled in the advantage and the lead changed several times.

Gladstone then made some big buckets down the stretch.

Unfortunately Gladstone could not back it up against Sunshine Coast Phoenix.

The latter won 59-42 and sit undefeated and top of the pool.

Gladstone take on Gold Coast Breakers today at 9.20am.

Meanwhile Gladstone will have a boys and girls team in each of the U12 State Championship in Ipswich and Brisbane respectively on Friday.

The Gladstone boys will take on Bundaberg at noon while the girl's first game is also at noon against Mackay Comettes.

Results and draws of all U14 and U12 games are on the Basketball Queensland website.