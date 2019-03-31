Big W Gladstone rumoured to be at risk in projected closures

RUMOURS: Big W could be closing one-third of its 183 stores due to a decline in profitability and regional stores like Gladstone's may be at risk if so.

BIG W could be closing one-third of its 183 stores due to a decline in profitability and regional stores like Gladstone's may be at risk.

Earlier in March, Macquarie Wealth Management said in a client note that "partial closure of the most unprofitable and shorter lease stores” was one likely course of action in a bid to "cut the tail” by owner Woolworths Group.

Macquarie said half of Big W stores were in challenging regional areas and it was unlikely these stores would "enable Big W to regain the momentum required for profitability”.

The client note did not specify which stores would be affected by potential closures but an article published by New Idea Food claimed Gladstone's Big W was of "30 regional stores at risk” across Australia and the list had since been widely redistributed.

The Observer is unable to confirm the basis on which the list was compiled and Big W Gladstone refused to comment.

In February Woolworths Group announced a national review of the Big W chain, which remains ongoing.

Macquarie said a challenging retail environment meant a reduction in store count was the review's "most likely outcome”.

"Given the format of Big W stores we believe it would be difficult to reduce space as Myer is doing and that outright store closure is more likely.”

A Woolworths spokeswoman said with the review ongoing, no decisions had been made regarding closures.

She said the company would update the market upon the review's completion.

Big W lost about $110million last financial year.