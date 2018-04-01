Big surf at Agnes Water this weekend

SURFERS at Agnes Water were delighted with the big waves rolling onto the beaches along the coast this weekend.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Iris has brought huge surf to the beaches along the Discovery Coast.

Reef2Beach surf shop owner, Wayne 'Grom' Mellick, said the surf has been pretty good for the past two months but for the past few days surfers have been revelling in the larger swells.

"Everybody's standard of surfing has picked up because of the quality of waves," he said.

Local surfer, Peter Farlow agrees.

"The groundswell peaked around five to six feet yesterday and it's dropped off a little today but we're waiting to see if the waves pick up again next weekend," he said.

Mr Farlow said Agnes Water surf is very reliant on the south-east trade winds and the northerly winds before Christmas flattened things out to the disappointment of surfers.

"But when the southeasters return so does the good surf and the cream on top is when a cyclone kicks up the big waves," he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He added that because the points are fairly protected there's enough of a gap between sets of large waves for the surfers to get out into position again.

Mr Mellick added that conditions were helped by sand being flushed out of nearby creeks which was deposited onto nearby beaches.

"This has groomed the beaches really well and the quality of the waves has been excellent," he said.

When asked if there had been any issues with surfers competing for waves both agreed that the main beach had been a bit crowded but there hadn't been any dramas.

"The bigger surf was more for experienced surfers, although the holiday surfing crowd mix is always interesting," Mr Farlow said.

Mr Mellick said the largest waves he had ever seen on the beaches at Agnes Water was in 1979.

"The waves were coming in over the eight feet mark which was pretty scary," he said.

Surf conditions at Agnes Water main beach and other local beaches can be viewed live on the Gladstone Ports Corporations website