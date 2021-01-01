Big stories that made headlines in Gladstone in 2020

FROM two elections, a pandemic, ongoing health sagas and the opening of many new facilities there were plenty of ups and downs for Gladstone in 2020. Here are some of the highlights from the year that was.

History made as students start at new high school

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Calliope State High School Principal Pete Stansfield with students cutting the ribbon to mark the first day of high school at Calliope State High School.

It was history in the making as 165 students walked through the gates at Calliope State High School for the first time in January.

Excitement and nerves was a prevalent theme between Year 7 and 8 students as they began the first day of their secondary education.

Read more here.

Gladstone father charged with murdering baby son gets bail

Tiaan Burger, 27.

A Gladstone father charged with the murder of his four-month-old son was released from prison after being granted bail.

Tiaan Burger, 27, is accused of the murder of his baby son Finnick Hercules Burger earlier this year (2020).

The child died on January 15 after being admitted to hospital with head and internal injuries.

Read more here.

100+ JOBS: Gladstone chosen for huge hydrogen plant

Gladstone was chosen as the location for The Hydrogen Utility’s latest project, a proposed multi-billion-dollar facility to produce green hydrogen and ammonia.

The project was announced at a regional hydrogen forum held in Gladstone.

Located at the Gladstone State Development Area, the plant is expected to create more than 100 operational jobs and drive new exports for green hydrogen and ammonia.

Read more here.

‘Devastated’: B2G cancelled amid virus concerns

For the first time in the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race’s 72-year history, the event was cancelled.

The announcement from organisers Queensland Cruising Yacht Club was made in line with government recommendations regarding COVID-19.

“This is on account of the escalating nature of advisories and measures necessary to contain the pandemic in Australia and the need to be totally compliant with these,” QCYC said in a statement.

Read more here.

‘Have to do our bit’: Behind big decision on Easter festival

Gladstone Harbour Festival event coordinators Jazz Fabian and Tracey French at the Gladstone Marina Stage, where part of this year's event would have been held.

The health and wellbeing of the community was front of mind when the Gladstone Harbour Festival committee cancelled the five-day Easter festival.

It is the first time the popular annual festival has been cancelled in its 58 years.

The cancellation meant the festival and associated events including the Great Raft Regatta and Street Parade would not go ahead.

Read more here.

Job-hunters swarm to Centrelink after mass closures

The line up outside Gladstone Centrelink this morning after coronavirus announcements and MyGov crash, March 23, 2020

After the Federal Government announced a shutdown of pubs, clubs and other businesses to control the spread of coronavirus, many Gladstone residents were left without a job.

In March dozens of new jobseekers lined up outside Centrelink, eager to get their hands on the government’s stimulus package.

Read more here.

‘It’s critical’: MP’s warning after Gladstone COVID-19 case

“We should be treating it as is there have been cases in our community from the very start.” That was the key message from Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher after it was confirmed a Gladstone area resident tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating in Calliope.

In April two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, one lady from Yeppoon and another from the Gladstone region, however it was initially understood the Calliope woman was isolating in Brisbane.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services confirmed they were in fact isolating in the Gladstone area.

Read more here.

ELECTION RESULTS: New councillors declared

Almost two weeks after the local government elections, the Electoral Commission of Queensland declared the results for Gladstone Regional Council.

Kahn Goodluck topped the polls with 17,763 votes, followed closely by Chris Trevor (17,658 votes).

Read more here.

Gladstone’s CQU campus head takes redundancy

Former Gladstone Associate Vice-Chancellor professor Owen Nevin

Central Queensland University’s Gladstone campus Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin accepted a redundancy package as part of a restructure.

CQUniversity announced pay cuts of 20 per cent for executives, a freeze on pay rises for senior staff, a restructure and voluntary redundancies after projected shortfalls of $100 million and downturn during COVID-19.

Read more here.

‘VERY CONCERNED’: GP hiring restriction stays put

AFTER a year of outcries from doctors and practice managers, Gladstone and Tannum Sands remained excluded from the Distribution Priority Area for General Practitioners.

The ruling meant practices could only hire GPs trained in Australia or who had practised in Australia for more than 10 years.

BITS medical practice manager Nicole Dickhaut said she was disappointed by the decision but not surprised.

Read more here.

OPEN: New emergency department welcomes first patients

CQHHS board members and hospital staff at the opening of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department on August 5, 2020.

Gladstone Hospital opened the doors to its new Emergency Department at 9am on August 5.

The state-of-the-art $42 million facility began construction in February last year and has welcomed its first patients and an excited team of medical and admin staff in August.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services Chair Paul Bell said the previous ED had some of the best clinical services in the state but was becoming cramped and overcrowded.

Read more here.

Jewel in waterfront crown opens

Gladstone's newest attraction - the Auckland House Cafe at the East Shores Stage 1B precinct.

The jewel in Gladstone’s waterfront crown, East Shores stage 1B, was officially opened in August.

The parkland featured a waterfront cafe, multi-use cruise ship passenger terminal, boot camp facilities, big-screen outdoor theatre, amphitheatre, basketball hoops and additional barbecue facilities.

Hutchinson Builders helped deliver the multi-award winning East Shores 1A precinct in 2014, and partnered yet again with Gladstone Ports Corporation to deliver 1B – winning the tender in late 2019.

Read more here.

NEW BRIGADE: Meet the new fireys protecting Eurimbula

Chris Noakes, Jason Morris - First Officer, Sharon Morris - Secretary,Annie Clark - Treasurer, Sean Small, Jolita Burneikis - Chairperson at the establishment of the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

Residents in the Captain Creek, Taunton, Round Hill and Mount Tom areas could sleep a little easier knowing there was a new group of fire fighting volunteers protecting them.

The Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade was officially established in August replacing the former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade which was shut down.

The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade was deregistered on November 2, 2019, after a consultation process and audit found the brigade could not provide an effective, safe and sustainable fire and emergency service response.

Read more here.

Crime watchdog clears former Gladstone Ports Corp chairman

Gladstone Port Authority CEO Leo Zussino.

The Crime and Corruption Commission elected to take no action against former Gladstone Ports Corporation Chairman and CEO Leo Zussino following an investigation by Queensland Treasury.

On August 17, 2018, a complaint made to the CCC against Mr Zussino “raising concerns about administration” was referred to the Queensland State Government.

A joint statement from Treasurer Jackie Trad and Transport Minister Mark Bailey at the time said the information was recently brought to the attention of GPC shareholding ministers, who reported it to the Queensland Treasury.

Read more here.

Butcher celebrates securing third term in Gladstone

Re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher delivers his victory speech to family, friends and volunteers at the Gladstone Yacht Club on October 31, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Labor’s ‘red shirt army’ of Glenn Butcher supporters gathered at the Gladstone Yacht Club to celebrate the incumbent member being elected for the third straight time.

The Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister acknowledged the Queensland Election 2020 campaign was his toughest yet.

After 80.48 per cent (27,032) of the votes were counted, Mr Butcher had received 17,106 (65.25 per cent) before preferences were distributed.

Read more here.

Welfare concerns for Quoin Island turtles

Wildlife officers conducted a site inspection of a rehabilitation centre on Quoin Island near Gladstone to assess the health of 11 turtles amid concerns around the centre’s operation.

The Department of Environment and Science said the officers, along with other agencies, attended the facility to investigate reports of potential breaches of the facility’s responsibilities, animal welfare, and to ensure veterinary standards complied with relevant legislation and codes of practice.

Read more here.

Tens of millions worth of CQ coal caught up in China standoff

Central Queensland coal exported from Gladstone estimated to total more than 500,000 tones was sitting on tankers off China with escalating political tensions being blamed for 82 Australian ships carrying more than $1 billion of product being delayed.

In the last financial year, a total of 13,115,699 tonnes of coal was exported to China from Gladstone.

Reports claimed a total of 8.8 million tonnes of Australia’s second most valuable export resource was tied up in the political stand-off, with up to 1500 seafarers on board ships.

Read more here.

16 patients as lightning strike hits Gladstone school

Ambulances transported 15 patients to Gladstone Hospital after a lightning strike at Clinton State School on December 8.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said three ambulances were called to the scene on Harvey Road.

“We treated 13 children and two adults at the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

Read more here.

‘FATIGUED’: 1000 days in detention for Tamil family

Despite the Central Queensland family spending more than 1000 days in detention, the Department of Home Affairs firmly held its stance the Tamils, at the centre of a high profile asylum case, was not owed protection.

Nades and Priya Murugappan came to Australia separately in 2012 and 2013 following Sri Lanka’s civil war.

They married in 2014 and moved to Biloela where they had two children, Kopika, 5, and Tharunicaa, 3.

Read more here.