Big step towards town's 'saviour'

More caravans and RVs could be coming into the region thanks to a new plan.

MIRIAM Vale's "saviour” is a step closer.

Gladstone Regional Council is seeking tenders for the management rights of the Miriam Vale Showgrounds.

"The idea of allowing recreational vehicles to use the Miriam Vale Showgrounds have been discussed for a number of years with the desire to increase tourism in the local area,” a council report read.

The council asked for expressions of interest in May for the area with three groups putting their hands up.

Formal tenders will now be called, with the three groups asked to tender.

Mayor Matt Burnett said they had been trying to be an RV Friendly region for a long time.

"To do that you have to have locations right across the region for RVs,” he said.

"We've obviously done the right thing already with Miriam Vale in terms of developing the park, putting big car parks in and all the rest of it.

"The idea now is to make it so people can stay overnight and the management of that should be done by someone else.”

When we first published a story on the plan, Sue Thorne, who owns The Shop in Miriam Vale, said this would be the town's "saviour”.

"We rely heavily on the nomad traffic that comes through during the winter period,” she said

Cr Burnett said the idea of this Miriam Vale plan was to bring people off the highway and have them spend money in the region.

"It's the next step, we've already done the beginning,” he said. "Obviously we've got the P&O cruise ships, so we've got them coming in from the oceans, so we want them coming in from the highway.”