REVEALED: Cost of consultation for scrapped road project

Gladstone Regional Council spent $150,000 investigating a second link from Baffle Creek to Agnes Water before voting to remove the project from its future works program.

A total of $70,000 was spent on concept design, with an ­additional $75,000 for a topographical survey and internal project management and investigations.

The council received a recommendation the project did not stack up economically in December but chose to undertake community consultation.

Existing council resources were used during the community engagement process, with costs of $5000 incurred for hiring facilities and having staff attend out of hours.

At the time Mayor Matt Burnett and Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the council would not be able to fund the project on its own.

The council voted to remove the project and focus on better flood protection for the existing road at a meeting on February 18.

Cr Burnett also moved an amendment to advise State and Federal Governments of the result of the consultation.

Yesterday he said the work investigating costs, potential routes and community sentiment would improve the pitch to State and Federal Governments. But given the level of investment required for the options investigated, he said the cost would scare them.

For a sealed road, costings ranged from $65 million to $103 million.

Economic development was one of the reasons flagged to investigate a second road but Cr Burnett said most residents in Baffle Creek told him it would not incentivise them to shop at Agnes Water.

He said doing the work in concept design and community consultation positioned the council to make decisions about what was viable and what the community wanted.

Towns cut off due to flooding was of central concern and the council received advice the existing road would have greater flood immunity than the five options investigated.