Big shoes to fill for new GEA manager

NEW FACE: Chantale Lane is the new Acting General Manager Gladstone Engineering Alliance. Liana Walker

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance's new Acting General Manager has some "big shoes to fill”.

Chantale Lane was appointed in the role last week when the GEA board of directors decided to suspend the recruitment of a new CEO to replace Carli Homann who resigned in July.

GEA Board President Anthony Buenen said many quality applications were received for the CEO position.

"Our decision to not immediately replace our previous CEO is based on how well the current team has handled this management transition,” Mr Buenen said.

Ms Lane began with GEA in October last year and has a background in business administration and formerly managed a small restaurant and catering business.

"I understand what our members are looking for to obtain their business goals,” Ms Lane said.

"I understand the struggles and know that what we can offer in the form of workshops, support, that's where we're going right now.”

She said her goals as acting general manager were to build up their members, connect and represent them.

"Also to look at new opportunities and projects on the ground and how we can get in first,” she said.

"We've got a highly skilled workforce and we really want that to be highlighted.”

She said although she had big shoes to fill she believed change would be good for the organisation.

"I feel like I'm just picking up and moving forward with a really well established and respected name,” she said.