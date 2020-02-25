Big season is planned in volleyball

EYES ON THE BALL: Coach John Egerton is excited about the upcoming volleyball season in the GVA competition. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

VOLLEYBALL: Gladstone Volleyball Association coach John Egerton wants the game to thrive in the port city.

Egerton, who is a teacher at Gladstone State High School, coaches in the A-Mix competition which is a part of three formats for the season which starts on Thursday at the GSHA sports hall.

"Thursday competition will be social and at the moment there are 10 teams but we allow for late entries via the GVA Facebook site and a separate GVA website as well," Egerton said.

The A-Mix competition will be for players who are more experienced in the game and it is different in that it is more individual-based.

"Individual players get points and they don't play in the same team from week to week," Egerton said.

The three representative competitions are the Flaming Chalice in Brisbane, Grand Prix Volleyball at a venue to be determined and the State Championship on the Gold Coast.

Training is each Tuesday from 6-7.30pm for juniors and the social competition players while A-Mix training is from 7-8.30pm.

"We're trying to get more people to train," Egerton said.

The coach played in a Brisbane-wide high-level competition for 10 years before making the transition to coaching.

"We have had increased interest this year and we would like to continue that in order to progress the playing level and opportunities in the Gladstone area from juniors to seniors," he said.

The first round starts this Thursday and there will be an AGM in which anybody is welcome to attend.

The season takes a break mid-April before resuming on April 23.

Finals are on June 4 and June 11.

Prospective players can contact Egerton on 49766119 or via email mailto:jeger13@eq.edu.au