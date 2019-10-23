Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Big Darran Schultz flexed his muscles with the ball
Big Darran Schultz flexed his muscles with the ball
Sport

Big Schultz knows everything about bowling

NICK KOSSATCH
23rd Oct 2019 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Big and burly The Glen Black pace bowler Darran Schultz muscled his way to a matchwinning effort against yaralla Red last Sunday in round two of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

RELATED STORY: Super start for a Yaralla veteran

RELATED STORY: New competition to hit off on Monday at BITS cricket oval

He took 5-11 in an effort that was this week’s Player of the Round and led his team to an eight-wicket win.

“We’ve had a great start to the season and I reckon the cricket balls going from the Platypus to Kookaburra brand has helped me as well,” Schultz said.

He took the vital wickets of experienced pair Gavan Hoare and Tony Wroe.

“Robby Woof bowled brilliantly with no luck and last week (round one) I got 0-9,” Schultz said.

The Glen Black are at Sun Valley Oval again this Sunday at noon against Yaralla White.

BITS Saints take on BITS Colts at BITS, Calliope host The Glen Gold in Calliope and Yaralla Red play BITS Gold at Yaralla.

cricket australia cricket central queensland cricket queensland the glen cricket club the observer
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    News Tickets for The Observer’s Best in Business Awards are ‘flying out the door’ — don’t miss out on yours.

    Country race day 18 years in the making

    premium_icon Country race day 18 years in the making

    Sport Tiny CQ town to reboot a massive race day with thousands up for grabs

    JM Kelly exec called worker a “real arse”

    premium_icon JM Kelly exec called worker a “real arse”

    Business A worker who complained was called a “real arse” in an email

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards