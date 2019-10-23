Big Schultz knows everything about bowling

Big Darran Schultz flexed his muscles with the ball

Big Darran Schultz flexed his muscles with the ball

CRICKET: Big and burly The Glen Black pace bowler Darran Schultz muscled his way to a matchwinning effort against yaralla Red last Sunday in round two of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

RELATED STORY: Super start for a Yaralla veteran

RELATED STORY: New competition to hit off on Monday at BITS cricket oval

He took 5-11 in an effort that was this week’s Player of the Round and led his team to an eight-wicket win.

“We’ve had a great start to the season and I reckon the cricket balls going from the Platypus to Kookaburra brand has helped me as well,” Schultz said.

He took the vital wickets of experienced pair Gavan Hoare and Tony Wroe.

“Robby Woof bowled brilliantly with no luck and last week (round one) I got 0-9,” Schultz said.

The Glen Black are at Sun Valley Oval again this Sunday at noon against Yaralla White.

BITS Saints take on BITS Colts at BITS, Calliope host The Glen Gold in Calliope and Yaralla Red play BITS Gold at Yaralla.