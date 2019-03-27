Drunk big rig brake tamperer sentenced in court

A Warwick man was drunk when he disengaged the brakes of a B-double that had stopped at roadworks. FILE PHOTO

A Warwick man was drunk when he disengaged the brakes of a B-double that had stopped at roadworks. FILE PHOTO Bruce Honeywill

A 'FOOLISH' Warwick man walked from court with a fine after he tampered with brakes on a B-double, causing it to roll toward traffic at roadworks.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard on Monday that Jacob Anthony Brookman was drunk when he jumped out of a car on the Cunningham Highway last May and disengaged the big rig's brakes.

Brookman pleaded guilty to one count of wilfully interfering with a mechanism or equipment on a vehicle.

Acting Magistrate Robert Walker said a truckie was worried when he saw Brookman get out of a car behind him and walk down the side of his load.

When the truck driver jumped from the rig, it started to roll towards parked cars.

"His quick actions prevented his heavy vehicle rolling into vehicles behind him. He quickly returned to the cabin and engaged the foot brake," Mr Walker said.

"The victim was stranded at the roadworks for an extended period until he was assisted to re-engage the emergency brakes."

Mr Walker said Brookman put others in danger.

"It had the potential to cause significant safety issues had the emergency brakes not been reactivated."

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said a pre-sentence report had been ordered for Brookman when he faced court last month, which had a 'sobering' effect on the 23-year-old.

"He left under no delusions that he was coming back here to go to jail," Sgt Wiggan said.

Given the truck was prevented from rolling further, a fine would be appropriate, Sgt Wiggan said.

Barrister Dominic Nguyen said Brookman, who was on probation at the time of the offence, was genuinely remorseful and wrote a letter of apology to the court.

"Thankfully there was no injury or damage occurred and that's only by luck that the complainant was aware of the situation," Mr Nguyen said.

Alcohol was an underlying issue but given his age and otherwise good character a fine would suffice, Nguyen said.

The court heard Brookman was seeking mining work and convictions did not help job prospects.

Mr Walker noted Brookman was addressing his alcohol issues and at the time of writing his apology letter, had not had a drink for three months.

Given that, he was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.