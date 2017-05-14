BIG READ: Gladstone mum's body stuck with needles, used as test dummy

HER body was used as a test dummy by her boyfriend, and if she refused to let him stick needles filled with drugs and poison in her neck, he would hurt her children.

These were just some of the many gory details a court has heard in the sentencing of a Gladstone woman on Friday.

The woman pleaded guilty to the Gladstone Magistrates Court to 20 charges; including eight counts of breach of bail, three counts of stealing, five counts of fraud, driving on a court-ordered license disqualification, contravention of police requirement, receiving of tainted property and failure to appear in accordance with her undertaking.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the offending began after an abusive relationship with her ex-partner, which saw her choose "unsavoury characters” as friends and form an addiction to drugs.

The court heard that the relationship ended in September 2015, with the first of the offending occurring on March 8, 2016.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the woman entered Coles Supermarket in Gladstone on that day and stole a number of goods.

She was arrested and placed on bail that banned her from entering the store, and Stockland across the road.

However, on March 30, the woman broke her bail conditions and went on a bigger stealing spree at Stockland, Mr Selvadurai said.

He said the woman stole underwear from Best n' Less and three purses from Strandbags.

Later on April 13 she was caught by police driving while her license had been disqualified for previous offended by a court order.

The following week she added more charges to her list by not appearing at the police station and handing over her ID particulars.

The receiving of tainted property charge came after the woman got a hold of a stolen VISA card, and made multiple withdrawals from the card of up to $2000.

The owner of the stolen card fell into debt as a result.

She then failed to appear in court twice in October, was arrested and placed on reporting conditions.

However on six separate occasions in January and February this year, she failed to report to the Tannum Sands police station.

She was arrested on February 21 and has remained in custody since.

Ms Ditchfield said she was given a letter by her client to present in court.

The letter went into detail about past experiences, including the horrific past she spent with her abusive ex-partner.

The abuse, which saw the woman's body repeatedly used as a vessel for her partner to test home-made poison concoctions and drugs, verbal and physical abuse; including one occasion where the woman was stabbed with an ice pick, saw the woman form a drug addiction.

The letter stated that it was "like a game” for her ex-partner, to see what he could "pump into her body” and what she could handle.

When the woman was finally able to leave the relationship she continued her use of drugs so that could stay awake at night, afraid hat her ex-partner would break into the house and harm her children, Ms Ditchfield said.

The court heard that on one occasion the man did break-in, lit up the gas stove so the house filled with gas, and lit a candle in the room the woman's children were sleeping in.

As a result, the woman gave custody of her children to the father, to keep them out of danger from her ex-partner.

"She had never been without her children and this was a very stressful and traumatic time for her,” Ms Ditchfield said.

"Just to get by or to have a place to live she has had to hang around people who encourage her to make bad choices, or were just bad influences.”

Since being in prison, Ms Ditchfield said her client had completely turned her life around.

She said her client had been enjoying work in the prison kitchen, was receiving positive counselling feedback reports and was now looking forward to being reunited with her kids.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced the woman to a nine-month prison sentence, to serve a third actually behind bars.

He set a parole release date for May 21, taking into account she had already served 81 days.