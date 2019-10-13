Menu
Robinson and Talbot engaged on live TV at Bathurst

by Lea Emery
13th Oct 2019 3:02 PM
IT will be a Bathurst never forgotten for Gold Coast power couple racing driver Liam Talbot and former Hi5 presenter Charli Robinson.

Mr Talbot got down on bended knee during a live television interview before the race to pop the big question to Ms Robinson.

The shocked Getaway presenter immediately said "yes" leaving the pair all smiles.

Former Hi5 presenter Charli Robinson after car racing star Liam Talbot popped the big question at Bathurst.
Mr Talbot had tossed up waiting to do the proposal until the couple returned to the Gold Coast for the GC600 later this month.

"No, it had to be Bathurst," he said.

The couple's engagement comes after some strong hints from Ms Robinson to the Bulletin that she was waiting for Mr Talbot to ask the question.

The Getaway presenter joked about making her frustrations at the wait public during a lunch held by Porsche during the GC600.

Charli Robinson and Liam Talbot at Bathurst.
"Sometimes I feel like he doesn't listen to me but now I'll have a microphone and a crowd so I can really ask him anything I like and he has to listen," she said.

"I might hit him with the hard questions like 'Will we ever get married?'."

The couple had been posting happy family snaps with their daughter, Kensington, in Bathurst ahead of the race.

