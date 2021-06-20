Menu
The NSW budget includes a $57m expansion of the Together Home program over two years. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jenny Evans
News

Big push to get homeless off streets

by Rebecca Le May
20th Jun 2021 12:01 AM | Updated: 8:05 AM

Hundreds of rough sleepers in NSW will be helped into housing and connected to a tailored support network under a major state budget commitment.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the $57m expansion of the Together Home program over two years would significantly scale up the life-changing program, which had already housed 422 people who previously didn’t have a roof over their heads.

“There’s people engaged in this program who less than a year ago were living on the streets, but are now in stable housing and rebuilding their lives, connected with tailored supports, training and employment opportunities,” Mr Perrottet said.

A homeless person outside Sydney’s Town Hall. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw
“This additional boost will support hundreds more people off the streets for good.”

Communities Minister Alister Henskens said the investment would fund a further 250 Together Home packages and enable community housing providers to deliver more than 100 new homes across the state by “fast-tracking shovel ready projects to help meet demand”.

“This program breaks the cycle of homelessness and changes lives for the better, by securing housing for the people who need it most, and connecting them with the services and support they require,” Mr Henskens said.

The Premier wants to halve rough sleeping across NSW by 2025. Picture: Brett Costello
The program, which is a big part Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s plan to halve rough sleeping across NSW by 2025, involves securing homes from the private rental market.

One of the people it has helped is Bob Petersen, who was previously sleeping rough and riding trains at night.

Mr Petersen is now living in housing in Wollongong and receiving support to rebuild his life.

Bob Petersen is one of the 422 people helped by the Together Home program. Picture: Supplied by NSW Government.
