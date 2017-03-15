30°
BIG PROJECTS: 3000 jobs for Gladstone FIFOs

Declan Cooley
| 15th Mar 2017 2:59 PM
JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today.
JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today. Contributed

WITH the state of the construction industry in Queensland limping along, FIFO workers may have a new opportunity to secure work.

Thousands of mining and construction jobs could be on the way up north after the Northern Territory government signed off on two major mining projects.

The Flapping Mouth, which claims to be the "rowdy mouthpiece” of plant hire search group iseekplant.com.au, reports that the TIVAN Metals Refinery and Ammaroo Phosphate Project could create 2,800 jobs in the Territory.

According to the site, the Northern Territory government has signed project facilitation agreements for the two projects worth $850 and $750, respectively.

"Construction of the (TIVAN Metals Refinery) mine and its associated refinery is anticipated to create 1700 construction jobs and 600 mining jobs,” the Flapping Mouth reported.

However the project will still be subject to an Environmental Impact Study, which the company hoped to complete this year.

The Ammaroo Phosphate Project was expected to create 500 jobs during construction and operation, with construction expected to begin in 2018.

For information click here.

But if you're hanging out for jobs closer to home, here are the latest local jobs up for grabs.

IRATA welders and boilermakers

Geovert is a ground engineering and construction company and are looking for expressions of interest for qualified and experienced Gladstone-based welders and boilermakers. Click here to apply.

Electricians, refrigeration and E&I techs

UGL is seeking experienced electricians, refrigeration and electrical instrumentation technicians to join its electrical division based in Gladstone. Click here to apply.

Civil labourers

One company in town is looking for several labourers to join its experienced tradesmen on upcoming jobs. Click here to apply.

Excavator operator

Intro Recruitment Solutions is after two experienced excavator operators to work on a project at Emerald. Click here to apply.

Excavator operator

A company in town is looking for an experienced excavator operator for role based at Biloela. Click here to apply.

Operators

SES Labour Solutions need experienced multi-skilled operators for long term work at Blackwater on a 7/7 roster. Click here to apply.

Trade assistant

The Go2 People have jobs available for mining contractors based at Middlemount. Click here to apply.

Filter bag labourers

Engage need filter bag labourers for upcoming short term shutdown work at Cement Australia. Click here to apply.

Polywelder

McCosker Contracting are seeking applications for skilled and experienced poly welders to assist its team for pipe laying projects throughout CQ. Click here to apply.

Valve Fitters

A company is on the hunt for qualified and experienced valve fitters for power station shutdown work in Queensland and New South Wales. Click here to apply.

MC driver

A company has a job for an experienced MC driver to join its team in Gladstone. The position offers 30-40 hours a week. Click here to apply.

Blaster/painters/scaffolders and supervisors

McElligotts is after experienced blast/painters/scaffolders and supervisors for on-going maintenance and contract projects in the Gladstone region. Click here to apply.

Gladstone Observer

