Big prizes on offer at Boyne Tannum HookUp

HOOKUP MERMAIDS: Eliza McGuire, Niamh Clements and Kaylee Steele in the Seajay 550 Trojan that's up for grabs at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

THERE is a chance to snag some big bucks and prizes at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Australia's largest family fishing competition will be giving away more than $250,000 in cash and prizes next week.

Committee president Jennifer McGuire has revealed the prize pool includes boats, a jetski, fishing charter, holidays, fishing gear and more.

"The major prize boat this year is the awesome Seajay 550 Trojan powered by a 150hp 4-stroke Yahama outboard," Mrs McGuire said.

There are also four Seajay 3.5 Nomad's fitted with Yamaha 6-horsepower 4-stroke outboards for the junior anglers and three Seajay 4.25 Magnum2's fitted with Yamaha 40-horsepower 4-stroke outboards for the seniors.

All the boats come complete with Garmin electronics, trailer and safety equipment. On Saturday night a jetski from Yahama Jetfish will be given away to a senior entrant.

"This amazing jetski, a Yamaha VX Deluxe, will be very popular and we are thrilled to be adding it to the incredible array of prizes this year," Mrs McGuire said.

Every junior and senior angler that weighs in a fish on any day over the HookUp weekend, will go into the draw for the Fish Of The Day prize and at the end of the three days, everyone that weighs in a fish goes in the draw for the junior and senior tinnies.

"We are also really excited about the new jetfish category designed for personal water craft (PWC) users, where Yamaha Motor Insurance will provide $500 daily gift vouchers and a $1000 event gift voucher," Mrs McGuire said.

"Largest fish prizes will be awarded a fishing charter with Gladstone Fly & Sportfishing and this category has been increased to include the top female angler, top senior angler and top junior angler.

"If the prizes aren't enough of an incentive, anglers will have the opportunity to head to Awoonga Dam to try to catch one of three tagged barramundi worth $5000 each.

"To help with this live barra category, Gladstone Area Water Board are also giving away a half day Awoonga Dam fishing charter, so a lucky angler can hopefully catch a $5000 barra with an expert fishing guide," she said.

To be eligible you must buy a ticket to enter the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

They are on sale now from the HookUp website at www.boynetannumhookup.com.au.

Senior competitors are $85 and juniors are $40.

Tickets are on sale until 3pm on Friday April 28 or until sold out.