Big prize on offer in prestigious competition

AWARDS LOOM: QAL's Jessica Ksiazek, Gladstone Art Gallery's Jac Dyson and Rio Tinto's Jim Singer at the call for entries for the 2018 Martin Hanson Awards. Matt Taylor GLA190918ARTS

GLADSTONE artists are compiling their best work for the year in anticipation of the region's most prestigious art prize.

The Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards is now in its 43rd year with a total prize pool of $40,000, including an overall first prize of $15,000.

The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum announced entry submission dates this week.

Public programs and promotions officer Jac Dyson said there had already been big interest ahead of the opening date.

"Last year we got over 350 entrants and a lot of those were locals,” she said.

"We've had calls all week since the brochures came in from a lot of artists around the region.

"We're trying to extend it internationally as well as over the whole of Australia but there's always a big local input.”

Submissions can be made from Thursday, October 4, through to Saturday, October 6, at the art gallery.

The show officially opens on October 13.

Entry is $15 per submission with a maximum two submissions per artist.

There are four sections open including; easel, three dimensional and fibre works, works on paper and digital works.

Queensland Alumina Limited is sponsoring a people's choice award.