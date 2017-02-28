30°
Big plans to reboot Gladstone's business in 2017 revealed

Emily Pidgeon
| 28th Feb 2017 12:50 AM Updated: 12:50 AM

REBOOTING Gladstone's economy through a range of programs is the mission for Gladstone's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) president Carl Carter said their first focus area was to reboot and extend the buy local program.

"We've got a few things on the go," Mr Carter said.

"We've spent the last 18 months from a resource perspective developing the Boom, Bust, Reset survey and in 2017 we're focused on Buy Local.

"This is very much a work in progress but is an ideal time given the changes Gladstone Regional Council (GRC) have made in terms of their local preference weighting for GRC tenders."

Mr Carter said the GCCI would continue to engage with businesses and the public to buy locally.

To sustain the economy, Mr Carter said the GCCI would collaborate with the GRC, Gladstone Engineering Alliance (GEA) and Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd (GAPDL) in monthly meetings "to propel the region forward".

"We feel there are benefits in terms of a collective approach and efficiencies and shared knowledge that could be fostered," Mr Carter said.

According to a GCCI report, there will be a focus on small to medium-sized businesses and family- owned enterprises through enhancing local innovation, supporting existing businesses and attracting new businesses.

Having "dropped the ball" over the past 18 months with a greater focus on the boom bust, Mr Carter said they had shifted their focus back to the Buy Local scheme.

"We're a full dance table ... advocating for small businesses," he said.

