Big new plans to tackle Gladstone's school parking nightmare

BUSY: Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School on Herbert St during yesterday's pick-up when school had finished. There were disruptions at the roundabout as parents stopped for their kids.

DROPPING and picking up kids at school can be a hair-raising experience, with large amounts of traffic in the area.

Although the issue is not Gladstone Regional Council's complete responsibility, rather it falls on schools, they have decided to try and do something about the problem.

At yesterday's committee meeting the council adopted a policy outlining their position on parking associated with schools.

Engineering Services director Paul Keech said in the last four or five years the council had been in many discussions about traffic issues out the front of schools.

"The principle idea is we take care of parking issues within a road reserve," he said.

"Wherever we can provide a parking solution in the street and not compromise traffic we will help.

"Where that solution is impossible we will try and work out what their (schools) parking needs are - we will give them some guidance."

Mr Keech said traffic had become more of an issue in recent years with the transition of Years 7s to high schools, as well as students getting their licences earlier.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor was outspoken about the issue.

He said it was "unfair" that when a new school was built by the State Government they did not take into account potential parking issues.

"I'm not here to massage the ego of any representative in our community, I'm here to stand up when I see a policy flaw," Cr Trevor said.

However, Mayor Matt Burnett said the State Government did not have to include the council in its discussions over parking but chose to, which was a good thing.

A key part of the policy is the council will not be responsible for resolving issues because of increased demand for parking at the school, or if a decision is made to remove parking from school land.

One consideration as part of the new policy is for the council to implement timed parking around schools to discourage all day parking by staff, parents and students.

However, this would only happen if the school gave documented evidence they had tried to address any issues with parking.