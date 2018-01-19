Big plans for C&K Clinton Community Childcare Centre

NEW START: New C&K Clinton Community Childcare Centre director Teresa Anne-Taylor with Lincoln Duggan at the centre.

TERESA-ANNE Taylor, the new director of C&K Clinton Community Childcare Centre has her sights on creating a positive impact within the community.

Ms Taylor started her job in Gladstone in November.

She wants to grow the already large centre, which has five separate rooms, each catering to different age groups from zero to five year olds.

"I'm looking for grants for things such as parent classes in the evening and finding ways to obtain grants to get additional resources for the children," Ms Taylor said.

She said networking with the community was essential and that she would love to "ramp up" facilities even further.

"It's all about the children... so if they want it, I'll find a way to get it," Ms Taylor said.

She has been in the child care industry for seven years and is dedicated to the development of children in their early years.

"This age bracket is exponentially important to get right," Ms Taylor said.

The new head of the centre has unique life experience.

Ms Taylor was a magistrate, has worked high up in retail enterprises and then worked in the private school sector, where she turned her focus to the needs of children.

"It was pretty obvious to me that there's a lot of children out there that need all the assistance they can get," she said.

Ms Taylor moved to Gladstone from Gympie, where she was with another provider.

She said she made the switch because C&K has a unique approach that provides her with the opportunity to focus on the "building waterfalls" curriculum.

The curriculum aims to develop trusting relationships between educators and children and build connections with the natural world.

The educational services taught by C&K include ELLA, which teaches children a new language, AUSLAN and STEM, a program that focuses on science and maths.

"I'd like to think the staff and myself will have a positive impact on the direction that the children are going to head (in)," Ms Taylor said.