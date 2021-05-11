Menu
Judges react to Eric’s Carbonara Disaster (MasterChef)
TV

Big pasta fail in MasterChef kitchen

by Erina Starkey, Delicious
11th May 2021 10:36 AM

Jock announced it's Meet The Masters Week in the MasterChef kitchen, a chance for the contestants to meet the less famous chefs that can actually cook.

Last night, it was pasta master Andreas Papadakis from Tipo 00 and Osteria Illaria, who demonstrated how to make hand-rolled pasta at home and set a pasta challenge.

 

Tipo 00’s chef Andreas Papadakis demonstrates pasta making
Tipo 00’s chef Andreas Papadakis demonstrates pasta making

Contestants were split into six teams of three, and each team had to cook a three-course meal in 75 minutes. And the best part? Two pasta courses, which is, quite frankly, how every meal should be.

 

 

Aaron and Brent were paired up with Elyse, and they couldn't believe their luck, it was like winning an immunity pin.

With so many pasta-bilities, four out of the six teams went for ragu, each creating a beef, pork, lamb and osso bucco version, but it was a decision they would soon come to regret.

 

 

And if that wasn't enough creativity for you, six out of six teams made ice cream with tuilles assembled in the shape of a pyramid for dessert.

But there were some teams taking risks. Conor from the blue team made a "Northern Italian" pasta called hilopites with salmoriglio, shaved feta and fried capers and Papadakis approved. "Great looking dish, the sauce I think blended together really well."

Not everyone got the same feedback. The green, pink and brown teams were criticised for their hastily-made ragus, which were underdeveloped in flavour.

The pink team were criticised for their irregular shaped pasta.
The pink team were criticised for their irregular shaped pasta.

 

But it was Dan's "linguine" impasta that brought the pink team down.

"The irregular shape of the linguine let your whole dish down, and in a pasta challenge that's always going to send you into the pressure test," said Andy.

Join MasterChef tonight, when Dan, Therese, Justin and Brent go head to head in a dessert pressure test set by chocolate queen, Kirsten Tibballs.

And for those actually watching the ads:

 

Erina Starkey is restaurant and news editor for delicious.com.au and will be recapping all the action from the MasterChef kitchen.

 

Originally published as Big pasta fail in MasterChef kitchen

