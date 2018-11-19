Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MCHAPPY TIME: McDonald's Boyne Island staff Lachlan Bryars, Olivia Lester and Jayde MacBean worked hard serving customers on McHappy Day.
MCHAPPY TIME: McDonald's Boyne Island staff Lachlan Bryars, Olivia Lester and Jayde MacBean worked hard serving customers on McHappy Day. Glen Porteous
News

Big Mac burgers help McHappy Day fundraiser

Glen Porteous
by
19th Nov 2018 1:45 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM

BOYNE Island McDonald's staff had some bogan fun while helping raise money for McHappy Day on Saturday.

There were some 'choice' outfits with mullets, sleeveless flannelette shirts and headgear while serving amused customers.

McHappy Day is a major fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House Charities to help keep families together while a sick child undergoes treatment.

Owner Nathan Patrick said McHappy Day was the biggest fundraiser for the year and it was great to see the community support it.

"Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for family members who use it from regional areas while their sick child is in hospital," Mr Patrick said.

"The Gladstone area is one of the highest users of them in Brisbane and to see the community support the day has been great."

This year the staff wanted to do something different and have a bit of fun on the day.

"This year the senior managers got to choose what to do and came up with the bogan idea and the staff have dressed up well for it," Mr Patrick said.

For every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day, $2 goes directly to RMHC and they were available on the all-day menu.

Since 1991, McHappy Day has raised more than $42million and $4million last year.

More Stories

big mac mcdonald's mchappy day ronald mcdonald house charities
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    VIRAL: Australia goes crazy over the 'Gladstone Wiggle'

    VIRAL: Australia goes crazy over the 'Gladstone Wiggle'

    News A TOOLOOA man's explicit Snapchat post inspired a viral trend that has spread nationwide.

    Legends deliver a few home truths in a polished performance

    premium_icon Legends deliver a few home truths in a polished performance

    Cricket They weren't holding back on their opinions.

    • 19th Nov 2018 12:17 PM
    Solar power grants for homes and businesses

    Solar power grants for homes and businesses

    Money Gladstone small businesses can apply for a grant of up to $3000

    EXCLUSIVE: Cindi Bush speaks up, defends resignation timing

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Cindi Bush speaks up, defends resignation timing

    News Former councillor had been contemplating her decision for months.

    Local Partners