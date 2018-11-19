Big Mac burgers help McHappy Day fundraiser

BOYNE Island McDonald's staff had some bogan fun while helping raise money for McHappy Day on Saturday.

There were some 'choice' outfits with mullets, sleeveless flannelette shirts and headgear while serving amused customers.

McHappy Day is a major fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House Charities to help keep families together while a sick child undergoes treatment.

Owner Nathan Patrick said McHappy Day was the biggest fundraiser for the year and it was great to see the community support it.

"Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for family members who use it from regional areas while their sick child is in hospital," Mr Patrick said.

"The Gladstone area is one of the highest users of them in Brisbane and to see the community support the day has been great."

This year the staff wanted to do something different and have a bit of fun on the day.

"This year the senior managers got to choose what to do and came up with the bogan idea and the staff have dressed up well for it," Mr Patrick said.

For every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day, $2 goes directly to RMHC and they were available on the all-day menu.

Since 1991, McHappy Day has raised more than $42million and $4million last year.