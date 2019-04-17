Big learning curves for speedway drivers Abi and Nik

DRIVING FORCES: Nik Keeley and Abi Meehan are just two of several promising young speedway drivers in the Gladstone region.

DRIVING FORCES: Nik Keeley and Abi Meehan are just two of several promising young speedway drivers in the Gladstone region. Mickey Meehan GLA170419SPW

MOTORSPORT: It will be a hectic Easter for Gladstone drivers Abi Meehan and Nik Keeley.

The pair will compete in three titles over the next three weekends with the first being Saturday's Queensland Modlite Title at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway.

Abi and Nik's next two challenges are the Australian Modlite Titles on April 26-27 at Kingaroy followed by the Wide Bay Title at Maryborough Speedway over the long weekend of May 4-5.

"Stepping into the Modlite Class was the best decision I made after finishing juniors" Abi said.

"The cars are purpose-built race cars and the power-to-weight ratio makes them super fast."

Nik is also completely blown away by the speed and how the front wheel lifts when racing.

"It's like nothing ever experienced before. The car just popping the front wheel up mid race gets the adrenalin pumping," he said.

Both drivers are excited to have the opportunity to compete in all three titles in Queensland.

Next year's Australian Modlite Title is in Western Australia.

Nik's plan is to bring the car home in one piece.

"The tracks can get really rough and this will make for a lot of carnage throughout the race," he said.

"So I have to be always aware of what's going on so I don't become part of it."

Abi said she wanted to learn as much from the experienced drivers as possible.

" "I want to make my sponsors and supporters proud," she said. "I love competing against these drivers."

There are nearly 40 Modlites that will contest in the Australian Titles and they are from South Australia, New South Wales and as far as Western Australia.

V8 Supercar driver Cameron Waters will be at the Australian Title weekend in Kingaroy where he will contest his Australian Championship in the Modified Sedan Titles.

This is another class also holding their Australian title the same weekend.