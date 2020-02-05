Menu
THE BIG GUY: Liam McRae in action in New Zealand.
Sport

Big Kiwi will add bulk to Port City Power

NICK KOSSATCH
5th Feb 2020 2:23 PM
BASKETBALL: There will be a significant presence inside the paint for the Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge.

It comes in the form of 192cm centre Liam McRae who will commit to the Power in the 2020 Queensland State League competition.

McRae is from New Zealand and has spent time in the US college system at Southeast Community College and Minot State University.

He also had a stint as a development player with the Manawatu Jets in the NZNBL.

“I am looking forward to playing for the Port City Power and getting a feel for the Australian style of play,” McRae said.

“After five years playing in the American college system, it will be nice to add my experience to the team and learn from another great coach.”

McRae will offer a physical interior presence, rebound on the defensive end and create advantages for his teammates through his willingness to be an impactful screener on offence.

Port City Power head coach Brady Walmsley was bullish about what McRae would offer to the team.

“In Liam, we are getting a player who will come in and be a star in his role,” he said.

“Liam obviously adds to the size profile of our team, but more than that, we believe he is a great compliment to the guys we have already signed.

“Liam will defend, rebound, set great screens and contribute positively to our environment.

“Liam is going to be a player we can rely upon each night to do his job.”

McRae is the fourth signing announcement for the new-look Power roster and he joins Matt Hancock, Atem Kuol Atem and Brandon Lucas.

The SBL competition is one tier below the NBL-1 North format which was formerly the QBL.

