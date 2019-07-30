Big jobs boost for Central Queensland

NEW labour data has revealed 6100 jobs were created in Central Queensland in the past year.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the job growth rate was 5.6 per cent higher than the state average.

"Our local economy is very diverse, with a mix of agriculture, industry, retail and frontline services,” Mr Butcher said.

"The community is really starting to see the benefits.

"Jobs for regional Queensland will always be our number one priority.”

Mr Butcher also said the news would inject confidence in the local economy.

"Small business is the backbone of regional economies like ours, and we're working with local entrepreneurs to get people in to work,” he said.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to be job ready.”

The unemployment rate also went down 1.2 per cent.