Big hearted boxers need bikers for charity fundraiser

BOXERS AND BIKES: Ben Murphy, Mick Daley and Vance Jobben gearing up for a charity motorcycle ride for two girls with brain cancer, Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock. Mike Richards GLA140918RIDE

BOXING coach Mick Daly knows a thing or two about fighting, which is why he's raising money to help two little girls in the fight of their lives.

"This year we'll be fund-raising for Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock," he said.

"They're only three years old and have been fighting aggressive brain cancer all their lives."

Mr Daly is putting out a call to Gladstone's motorcyclists to join him and his team for a ride next Saturday, 22 September.

"Anyone with a motorcycle who likes riding, even if it's a scooter, can come along," he said.

"Rego is at 9am at Daly's Gym in 24 Moura Crescent.

"For $40 entrants will get a commemorative shirt and a free beer and burger when we get back to the gym.

"Last year we had 110 bikes and we're hoping to get 150 this year."

Major sponsor Ron Harding from CQ Tool Supplies has provided $6000 worth of prizes.

"Other businesses like ASN have also chipped in, so we'll have $8500 worth of prizes to give away."

After the ride there will be a BBQ at the gym and a night of music by local entertainer Smiles plus exhibition boxing matches.

Mr Daly said the highlight of the night will be a charity fight between two well-known Gladstone gladiators.

"It's the biggest secret in town, but we'll reveal who they are early next week," he said.

Fortunately, they won't be fighting for their lives, just a very good cause.

